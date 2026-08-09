Cochin International Airport Ltd says FY26 profit surpasses Rs 500 cr on higher revenue

MUMBAI: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Saturday said its net profit surpassed Rs 500 crore in FY26 on the back of higher revenue, which increased 6.6 per cent year-on-year during the period.
The airport operator, in a statement, also said the company's board has decided to diversify into the airport consultancy segment, positioning CIAL to capitalise on the projected expansion of India's aviation infrastructure.
"For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, CIAL reported a total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore, registering a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth. Net profit increased from Rs 499 crore in FY25 to Rs 502 crore in the previous financial year, making it the first time the airport operator to record an annual profit exceeding Rs 500 crore," CIAL said.
During the reporting year, CIAL handled 1,14,42,583 passengers, while recording 73,134 aircraft movements.
The airport also retained its distinction of handling more than one crore passengers for the fourth consecutive financial year, underlining sustained traffic growth despite a challenging aviation environment, CIAL said.
It also said that the board of directors, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, approved a series of strategic initiatives, including entry of CIAL into the airport consultancy business, aimed at leveraging the country's rapidly expanding aviation infrastructure sector.
The proposed consultancy portfolio will encompass airport master planning, runway development, cargo infrastructure, ground handling services, duty-free operations, commercial development and real estate management, drawing upon CIAL's operational and development expertise built over the years, the airport operator said.
With investments exceeding Rs 50,000 crore expected in the country's airport sector over the next decade, the company intends to offer specialised consultancy services to airports pan-India, it said.
CIAL further said that besides the Chairman, Minister for Commerce, Industry and IT P K Kunhalikutty and Minister for Higher Education Roji M John joined the board as Directors.