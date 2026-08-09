Cochin International Airport Ltd says FY26 profit surpasses Rs 500 cr on higher revenue

The airport operator, in a statement, also said the company's board has decided to diversify into the airport consultancy segment, positioning CIAL to capitalise on the projected expansion of India's aviation infrastructure.

"For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, CIAL reported a total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore, registering a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth. Net profit increased from Rs 499 crore in FY25 to Rs 502 crore in the previous financial year, making it the first time the airport operator to record an annual profit exceeding Rs 500 crore," CIAL said.

During the reporting year, CIAL handled 1,14,42,583 passengers, while recording 73,134 aircraft movements.

The airport also retained its distinction of handling more than one crore passengers for the fourth consecutive financial year, underlining sustained traffic growth despite a challenging aviation environment, CIAL said.