Coal production rose 16% year-on-year to 67.21 mn tonnes in Sep

NEW DELHI: Coal production rose 16 per cent to reach 67.21 million tonnes in September, 2023 from 58.04 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.



The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) rose to 51.44 million tonnes in September 2023 as against 45.67 million tonnes in September 2022, thus recording a growth of 12.63 per cent.

The cumulative coal production (up to September 2023) saw a quantum jump to 428.25 million tonnes in 2023-24 as compared to 382.16 million tonnes during the same period in 2022-23, showing a growth of 12.06 per cent.

Additionally, coal dispatch too witnessed a rise in September 2023, reaching 70.33 million tonnes, against 61.10 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 15 per cent.

At the same time, CIL's dispatch reached 55.06 million tonnes in September 2023, compared to 48.91 million tonnes in September 2022, representing a growth of 12.57 per cent.