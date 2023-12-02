Coal output from captive, commercial mines rises 37 pc to 11.9 MT in Nov

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday said coal production from captive, commercial coal mines registered a 37 per cent rise to 11.94 Million Tonnes (MT) in November.

The coal output from captive, commercial coal mines was at 8.74 MT in November 2022-23.

Coal dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines in November was at 12.92 MT, registering a growth of 55 per cent as against 8.36 MT in the year-ago period.

"The average daily coal dispatch from such mines in November 2023 is the highest ever with 4.3 lakh tonnes per day," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The total coal production from captive, commercial coal mines during the April-November period was around 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT, registering a year-on-year growth of 24 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, from the same period in FY23.

The government is committed to achieving the target coal production and dispatch, which is a crucial step towards ensuring the country's energy security and driving economic growth, the statement added.