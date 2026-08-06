Coal movement to power plants helps Eastern Railway improve freight handling figures

The total freight loading across all commodities (including coal) for the first four months of this financial year was 33.391 million tonnes, up from 32.599 million tonnes during the same period in 2025. This was a growth of 2.43 per cent.

The overall freight earnings for the period also went up to Rs 3,192.97 crore from Rs 3,044.11 crore earned in 2025. This reflects a revenue increase of 4.89 per cent.

"Special efforts are constantly made to increase loading. Through steady growth in its freight transport operations, ER is playing a pivotal role in driving the economy, supporting regional industries, and delivering real benefits to local communities. The railway zone has expanded its freight capacity, showcasing a clear year-over-year growth trajectory that strengthens industrial supply chains across the region," the official said.