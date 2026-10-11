Coal Ministry team visits Meghalaya to assess feasibility of resuming small-scale mining

The team, comprising officials from the Ministry of Coal, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), visited mining areas in East Jaintia Hills and the Khasi Hills last week, accompanied by officials of the state Directorate of Mineral Resources.

Director of Mineral Resources M P Tongper said the inspection was part of ongoing discussions between the Meghalaya government and the Centre to explore ways to operationalise small-scale coal mining while ensuring compliance with environmental, safety and legal requirements.

During the visit, the team examined mining methods practised in the areas and assessed the feasibility of conducting operations in a safe, scientific and environmentally sustainable manner, taking into account the state's geology and landholding patterns, he said.