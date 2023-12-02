Coal India’s output up 11.5% to 460 MT in April-Nov

NEW DELHI: State-owned CIL on Friday said its coal production grew by 11.5 per cent to reach 460 million tonnes (MT) during the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company had produced 412.5 MT of coal in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

“With 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth CIL stayed ahead of the annual asking rate of 10.2 per cent. The production saw an upsurge of 47.4 MT in quantum terms compared to 412.5 MT of same period last year,” the PSU said.