Coal India execs threaten to hold strike over pay conflict

KOLKATA: A body of executives of Coal India Ltd on Sunday threatened to go on a strike unless their pay conflict with non-executive employees is addressed.



The Coal Ministry has said it approved a wage revision agreement that was reached with trade unions for non-executive employees of the miner.



All India Association of Coal Executives (AIACE), in a letter, to the Coal India chairman said the new wage agreement for non-executive employees will result in a pay conflict with executives.



The association demanded that executive employees must be compensated by “allowing pay-protection through personal pay package” to them so that their salary does not fall below the wage of workers.



“We have requested Coal India to initiate appropriate needful actions immediately to provide personal pay (PP) to executives and eliminate the conflict latest by September 30, 2023.



"Otherwise, executives may be compelled to resort to agitation including strike, if needed afterwards," AIACE general secretary P K Singh Rathor said.


