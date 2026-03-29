Coal India bags Rs 1,057 crore battery storage project in Telangana

The order has been awarded by Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited for developing a 750 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Choutuppal.

The project, which will have a capacity of 187.5 MW for four hours, is estimated to cost Rs 1,057.09 crore.

“Coal India Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited for Setting up of 750 MWh (187.5 MW for 4 hours) BESS Plant at Choutuppal,” it said in its regulatory filing.