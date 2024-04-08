Coal import rises 13% in February ahead of summer

NEW DELHI: India’s coal import rose by 13 per cent to 21.64 million tonnes (MT) in February as some buyers took fresh positions to replenish stocks ahead of summer, as per a report.

The country’s coal import was 19.15 MT in the corresponding month of FY23. “Coal imports in February 2024 were up by 13 per cent as against 19.15 MT in February 2023,” as per the data compiled by mjunction.

Of the total import in February, non-coking coal import increased to 13.77 MT compared to 11.68 MT imported in the year-ago period.

“Coking coal volume was 4.56 MT, against 4.40 MT imported in February 2023,” it said. The country’s coal import also went up to 244.27 MT in the April-February period of FY24 over 227.93 MT in the year-ago period.