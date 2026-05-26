CNG prices in Delhi hiked again; rise by Rs 2 per kg

CNG now costs Rs 83.09 per kg, up from Rs 81.09, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country's largest city gas company that sells CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas (PNG) to households and industries in Delhi and adjoining cities.

However, there was no revision in the rates of piped natural gas used by household kitchens for cooking.

The third increase in rates since May 15 took the cumulative increase in CNG prices to Rs 5 per kg. The prices were last increased by Rs 1 per kg on May 23. Prices had gone up by Rs 2 per kg on May 15.

In Mumbai, where rates were last revised on May 14, CNG costs Rs 84 per kg.