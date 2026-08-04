CM Vijay reviews operations at Renault Nissan, Saint-Gobain plants

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (August 3) reviewed the operations of two of Chennai’s major manufacturing units Saint-Gobain and Renault Nissan during visits to their facilities.
The Chief Minister began his visit at the Saint-Gobain manufacturing plant, where he inspected various production units, including those manufacturing float glass, coated glass and laminated glass.
According to an official statement, he interacted with senior officials of the company and enquired about its manufacturing processes and future expansion plans.
He also reviewed the company’s skill development initiatives, including the ‘Learn While Earn’ programme and the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF).
During the visit, he interacted with students undergoing training under these programmes.
To commemorate the visit, the Chief Minister planted a tree sapling on the factory premises.
Later, Vijay visited the Renault Nissan manufacturing plant, where he inspected the production facility and drove the new variant of the Renault Duster on the company’s long test track.
Ministers S Keerthana, K Thennarasu and RV Ranjithkumar, chief secretary M Sai Kumar, and additional chief secretary (Industries) S Vijayakumar accompanied the Chief Minister during the visits.