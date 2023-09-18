Closely monitoring demand for battery e-vehicles: Jaguar India

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover is closely monitoring the demand for battery electric vehicles in India and depending upon the emerging scenario will “strategise” the entry of more models into the country, according to a top company executive.

Rajan Amba, MD, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India said the domestic market is distinct in its demands for a variety of factors.

“And as such we are closely monitoring demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). As luxury consumers become more discerning in their choices and adoption of new technology, we are committed to delivering exceptional vehicles that exceed their expectations along these lines,” he noted.

The company currently sells just one electric model - Jaguar I-Pace - in the country.

Globally, JLR will open bookings for the new Range Rover BEV by end of this year, built upon the success of existing modular longitudinal architecture (MLA), which currently underpins the ICE (internal combustion engine) Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models. The MLA platform gives the company the flexibility to produce ICE, hybrid, and BEV Range Rovers as required, tailored to meet the demands of different markets, Amba noted.

“Thus, as the demand and trends in the Indian market evolve, we will accordingly strategise the entry of our EVs into India,” he noted.

The British automaker, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, aims to transform into a modern luxury vehicle business over the coming years. The automaker plans to become a net zero carbon business by 2039.