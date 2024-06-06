Clodura.AI raises $2 mn from Bharat Innovation Fund

NEW DELHI: AI-powered sales prospecting platform Clodura.AI on Thursday said that it raised $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by the Bharat Innovation Fund with additional backing from Malpani Ventures.

According to the company, the new funding will fuel the enhancement of Clodura.AI’s robust platform which leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI to streamline the sales process from prospecting through to closure.

"Clodura.AI is not just a tool, it is a crucial sales companion along the entire sales journey, enhancing every step with advanced AI to ensure salespersons close more deals," Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder and CEO of Clodura.AI, said in a statement.

The funding will also allow Clodura.AI to further develop its AI capabilities and expand its user base, the company said.

"Their innovative all-in-one platform replacing many other sales tools and use of proprietary AI models are not just improving sales processes but are revolutionising them, setting new standards for what can be achieved in sales outcomes," said Shyam Menon, Co-founder of Bharat Innovation Fund.

In addition, Dr Aniruddha Malpani, Partner Malpani Ventures said that they are confident that Clodura’s innovative use of GenAI will set a new benchmark in "enabling sales professionals to achieve efficiency and success in their prospecting & outreach efforts".

Clodura.AI helps sales professionals find decision-makers, gather actionable sales intelligence, automate outreach campaigns, and create a 10X sales pipeline.