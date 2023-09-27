‘Climate change, technology, geopolitics to shape future of biz’

NEW DELHI: India must have supportive policies and the customers should be willing to pay if Indian steel industry is to offer green steel,TV Narendran, CEO-MD, Tata Steel, has said.

Narendran pointed out that the global steel industry contributes 8 per cent of the total emissions and the governments in Europe are discussing green steel with the industry.

“There is cost of not changing also,” he said while speaking on the future of business at the 50th National Management Convention.

He said steel-making has been changing and is set to change further, as the industry is putting up new plants near energy sources and not where the iron ore mines are located.

He said the availability of hydrogen as a fuel and reductive is the key to reducing dependence on coal, adding that scrap will replace ore as the main input.

Narendran said data is helping change the steel industry as it is enabling remote production and new ways of serving customers. Digitalisation is also helping the steel companies attract best technology talent, as the young managers are required to work with data and not walk the shop-floor, he said.

Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder-chairperson, upGrad said today even 35-year olds worry about becoming irrelevant, as those who are not among the top 50 per cent employees cannot take their job for granted.