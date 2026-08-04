Cleanup pays off, legacy private sector banks in south strike gold

The surge has also been aided by a booming gold loan business, healthier retail portfolios and stronger recoveries.

Federal Bank led the earnings rally with a 37% jump in net profit to Rs 1,177 crore, while Karur Vysya Bank reported a 45% rise to Rs 756 crore. Karnataka Bank’s profit climbed from Rs 292 crore to Rs 419 crore, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank posted Rs 412 crore (14-year high), City Union Bank recorded a 25% increase to Rs 383 crore, and South Indian Bank’s consolidated net profit rose 17.2% to Rs 378 crore.

Banking experts, tracking the old private sector banks, attribute the surge in the net profit of such banks in the first quarter to cleaned up balance sheets, distinct improvement in loan books, asset quality, improved collections apart from lower provisioning for NPAs. The banks have also benefited from higher return from treasury operations with better yields on investment in bonds. They are also operating in a healthy working environment with stability in top management and the officials able to focus on boosting the advances.