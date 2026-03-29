Civil aviation ministry looks at multiple options to minimise West Asia crisis impact on airlines

Indian airlines' operational costs are spiralling due to surging oil prices and airspace curbs in the wake of West Asia turmoil, involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28.

A highly placed source said the ministry was considering multiple options as part of larger efforts to reduce the impact of the West Asia conflict on the carriers.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and the ministry have initiated discussions with chief ministers and state governments on the possibility of reducing taxes on jet fuel, the source said.