City Union Bank wins seven IBA Banking Technology Awards

CHENNAI: City Union Bank wins seven awards in various categories in the recently concluded ‘19th Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2023’ by Indian Banks Association (IBA) at Mumbai on 9th February 2024. The awards aim at recognising Best Technology Providers in the Banking Industry and instils competition in the Banking Industry to demonstrate their state-of-the-art innovative products, sense of purpose and brings huge value addition in Best Practices for serving bank’s clientele.

Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shri. T. Rabi Sankar handed over the awards to Dr. N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank in the presence of his technology team.

Seven nominations were called for by IBA and CUB received awards in all the seven categories.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. N. Kamakodi thanked the jury and IBA for recognising the bank in adoption of technology in pursuit of excellence in Customer Service. The bank received awards in the following categories:

Winner categories:

Best AI & ML Bank,

Best Fintech&Digital Payment Index (DPI) adoption

Best Financial Inclusion

Runner categories:

Best Digital engagement

Best IT risk management

Best Technology Talent

Special Category:

Best Technology Bank