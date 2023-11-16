City to host green building congress after 10 years

CHENNAI: In a move to fast-track India’s journey towards its 2070 net zero goal, CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) on Wednesday introduced in Tamil Nadu its pioneering initiative - IGBC Nest - for the individual housing sector ahead of its flagship conference IGBC Green Building Congress 2023.

The initiative was unveiled in the presence of Ajit Kumar Chordia, chairman, IGBC Chennai Chapter, Co Chair - Green Building Congress 2023, Mahesh Anand, co-chairman, IGBC Chennai Chapter and M Anand, deputy ED, CII -IGBC.

The IGBC’s Green Building Congress 2023, backed by The World Green Building Council (World GBC), and 20 different countries’ Green Building Councils across the world is set to take place in the city after ten years from November 23, 2023 to November 25, 2023 with the theme Advancing Net Zero Through Decarbonization.

Chordia, said “Our mission is to ensure every building in India is a green building that will not only uplift the economic status of every homeowner but also increase life expectancy with better health benefits. IGBC’s Nest Framework and Certification has been developed specifically for the individual homeowners to help them reduce energy cost by 20-30% and reduce water requirements by 30-50%.”

Anand, said “After nearly a decade, we are happy to be bringing back our flagship Green Building Congress to Chennai once again. In the last ten years, Tamil Nadu as a state has become a role model for most of the other states due to a significant green building adoption not just in the capital city, Chennai, but also in major urban centres like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Kanchipuram, Tirupur, and Thoothukudi.”