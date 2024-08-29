Expansion Drive: Citroën eyes 200 touchpoints by year-end

CHENNAI: Citroën India has recently added 15 new showrooms, as part of its goal-oriented network expansion strategy in the country.

These include Jodhpur, Ranchi, Jalandhar, Karimnagar, Salem, Malapuram, Belgaum, Nanded, Sangli, Thanjavur, Kundli. Seven new workshops have also been added at Jodhpur, Ranchi, Jalandhar, Hisar, Indore, Salem, Bengaluru.

This expansion elevates Citroën’s total touchpoints in India to 145, demonstrating its drive to enhance customer accessibility and service nationwide.

Citroën’s Network Expansion Program (NEP), which was launched in March 2024, had a target to reach 200 sales and service touchpoints by the year end.

As part of its ambitious growth plan, Citroën is set to add 12 new showrooms and 8 new workshops in the next two months. With this intent, the company has already issued Letters of Intent (LoI) to dealers in key locations.

"Our goal is to ensure that a Citroën touchpoint is within 100 kms of every customer, providing them with exceptional service and support wherever they are. This ambitious network growth reflects our commitment in meeting the diverse needs of the Indian market apart from reinforcing our long-term vision,” said Shishir Mishra, brand director, Citroën India.

The L’Atelier Citroën aftersales network is operating over 60 service centres, with plans to expand significantly. By the end of the year, the network will increase to 100 service centres, further enhancing access to premium service. The brand also aims to grow this number to 150 by 2025 with the addition of 50 more service centres.

Citroën operates 25 Stellantis brand house (SBH) facilities, offering a range of SUVs under one roof. The latest SBH facility was inaugurated in July 2024 in Maharashtra.