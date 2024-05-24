Citroen ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador in India

NEW DELHI: French automaker Citroen on Friday said it has roped in former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in India.

Dhoni will mark his debut innings with Citroen in a campaign that will soon go live, the company said in a statement.

"We believe that our association with one of India's finest cricketers, Dhoni, will go a long way in reinforcing our commitment to the Indian market. His humility and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our brand's ideology, while our shared commitment to sustainability and shaping the future of mobility strengthens our connection," Citroen India Brand Director Shishir Mishra said.

On his association with Citroen, Dhoni said, "The brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters. Citroen's philosophy of truly understanding customer needs and making meaningful innovations resonates deeply with me.