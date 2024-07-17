Citroen bags order for 500 e-C3 units from Refex Green Mobility

MUMBAI: Automaker Citroen on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from Refex Green Mobility for supplying 500 e-C3 electric vehicles.

The French carmaker has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Refex Green Mobility for the same, it said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Refex underscores Citroen's commitment to our customers, reliability of our products and a strong sustainable operation," Citroen India Brand Director Shishir Mishra stated.

Refex Green Mobility Director Yash Jain said the company's initiative with Citroen will significantly abate tailpipe emissions, contributing to the nation's carbon-neutral agenda.

The e-C3 comes with a range of 320 kilometers (ARAI-certified).