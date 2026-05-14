Cisco to cut under 4,000 jobs amid AI-led restructuring

The company said most affected employees will begin receiving notifications from May 14, with the process being carried out globally in accordance with local laws and regulations. Moreover, the company added that impacted employees would receive pro-rated FY26 bonuses, severance support and access to the company’s placement services programme, which it said had helped nearly 75 percent of participants secure new roles. The networking giant noted that employees affected by the restructuring would be given one year of access to Cisco U courses and certifications covering AI, cybersecurity, networking and related technologies.