CIPACA unveils franchise models to roll out 24x7 ICUs nationwide

CHENNAI: Emergency healthcare provider CIPACA has launched its initiative to establish 24x7 intensive care units countrywide under franchise models, to fuel its next phase of growth.

The city-based company has opened up opportunities for franchisees to invest in setting up Intensive Care Units in rural hospitals.

CIPACA (Chennai Interventional Pulmonology and Critical Care Associates) has helped hospitals particularly in rural areas to set up 24x7 ICU operations aimed at enhancing the health care services. By partnering with rural hospitals which face inadequate infrastructure and shortage of skilled manpower, CIPACA provides high-quality ICU services at affordable rates to rural populations.

A CIPACA ICU in a rural hospital treats up to 100–150 patients per month at one-fourth the cost of a city hospital ICU, saving approximately Rs 3-5 lakh per patient. This enables the hospital to handle more serious cases, including surgeries and other procedures. When fully utilised, this intervention can result in annual savings of around Rs 75-100 crore for the local community around each ICU facility, explained its founder-CEO Amarnath.

Last year, CIPACA received Rs 2 crore in funding from the SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility, a multi-stakeholder innovation and financing platform supported by USAID and implemented by IPE Global, to set up ICUs in partnership with small hospitals in districts, towns, and taluks across multiple states in India.

“CIPACA is seeking franchisees to invest in ICU operations in small towns and rural areas, leveraging the company’s expertise. The company under the franchise model has roped in Abtta GTM Pvt Ltd which specialises in business expansion and to recruit franchisees and expand ICU services across rural parts of the country.” CIPACA said.

“This launch of franchise models would be a lucrative opportunity for both aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs who are looking for new avenues to invest while contributing to society in some way, “ Amarnath said.

Looking to establish at least one 24x7 ICU facility in each Taluk in the country over the next five years, CIPACA has partnered with Abtta Gtm Pvt Ltd. “This collaboration seeks to expand access to critical care and help establish CIPACA as a prominent leader in healthcare, particularly in rural areas where 70 per cent of our population resides,” Abtta Gtm, founder-CEO Jitender S Mehrok said.