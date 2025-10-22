CIL, IIT Madras to develop solutions for repurposing coal mines, create low-carbon tech

CHENNAI: State-owned Coal India Ltd on Wednesday announced its collaboration with IIT Madras to develop solutions for repurposing coal mines, create low-carbon technologies and redefine coal as a valuable feedstock for the country's clean energy future.

In a statement, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to establish the 'Centre for Sustainable Energy'.

The centre will serve as a hub for R&D and capacity-building initiatives in sustainable energy technologies. It will be supported by CIL's funding and aligned with its strategic diversification goals.

"This partnership underscores a shared commitment to leading India's energy transition through indigenous research, innovation, and technology development to achieve the nation's net-zero ambitions by 2070," CIL said in a statement.

CIL Chairman P M Prasad said, "Through this collaboration with IIT Madras, Coal India aims to generate indigenous solutions that ensure energy security, decarbonisation, and socioeconomic progress." IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti stated that industry-academia collaborations have been a cornerstone of IIT Madras' journey toward leading India's transition to a low-carbon economy. "Together, we aim to develop scalable and impactful solutions that support India's sustainable energy future."