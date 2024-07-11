CII-TN collaborates with Taiwan to boost textile business

COIMBATORE: Addressing global goals such as energy conservation, carbon reduction, material recycling, and plastic reduction is crucial for Taiwan and India, a top official said on Thursday.

Both nations share common objectives in promoting sustainable management practices and environmental protection. Collaborative efforts in these areas can lead to the development of innovative solutions and technologies, said Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, principal secretary, Handloom, Handicraft and Textiles, TN, at the India - Taiwan Textile Delegation meet held on Thursday at Coimbatore.

Last year, the CII Tamil Nadu Textile Panel, under the 'Business Beyond Boundaries' initiative, led a 15-member delegation from TN on an exploratory mission to Taiwan to understand their textile ecosystem. The delegation attended the TITAS 2023 Show, and met with 40 Taiwanese industrialists in a B2B meeting.

"We also met with Taiwanese government officials and the director general of India in Taiwan to gain insights into the Taiwanese ecosystem in MMF, Technical Textiles, and Sustainability."

"In continuation of this initiative, a textile delegation from the Taiwan Textile Federation comprising 10 members is now visiting leading textile industries in TN. They are in discussions with the state to explore opportunities for strategic partnerships, collaboration in global supply chains, and the vast Indian domestic market. This collaboration aims to benefit both regions through reduced costs and improved product offerings,” said GR Gopikumar, convenor, CII TN Textile Panel.

M Vallalar, commissioner, department of textiles, TN, in his opening remarks, said, “Taiwan, with its advancements in environmental protection and recycling technologies, can support India's sustainability efforts by potentially transferring these technologies.”