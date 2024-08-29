CII Startup TN gears up to host summit on Friday

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is scheduled to host the Tamil Nadu Startup Summit 2024, an event aimed at catalysing the growth of the state’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

Focusing on the theme 'Investing in the Future of Tamil Nadu through Startups,' the event, as part of the industry body's TN Startup panel, is slated for Friday, here. This summit will bring together innovators, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss and explore investment opportunities that will shape the future of TN.

Emphasising on this year’s theme, the event will provide a platform for dynamic discussions on the evolving startup landscape, with a focus on creating a robust environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in the state.

The CII Tamil Nadu Startup Summit 2024 is expected to attract over 150 participants who can look forward to insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses; and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration between startups and investors by some of the most respected figures in the industry.

Notable speakers include-Srivats Ram, chairman, CII TN state council and MD, Wheels India; CK Ranganathan, co-bhairman, CII national startup council and CMD, CavinKare; Unnikrishnan, VC, CII TN state Council and MD – Glass & Glass Solutions, Saint-Gobain India; Sivarajah Ramanathan, mission director-CEO, Startup TN; Vanitha Venugopal, CEO, iTNT Hub, among others.

The Summit 2024 is poised to be a game-changer for the state’s entrepreneurial landscape. With a stellar lineup of speakers, an agenda packed with valuable insights, and showcases of cutting-edge innovations, the event promises to accelerate the growth of Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders from across the spectrum are encouraged to participate and contribute to shaping the future of innovation and economic growth in the region.