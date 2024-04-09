CII SR to focus on growth, innovation, resilience

CHENNAI: “The Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region (CIISR) will contribute to Viksit Bharat aimed at transforming India into a fully developed nation by the year 2047. For the Southern Region, the key focus areas are innovation, economic growth, and regional resilience as it stands as a cornerstone of India’s economic prowess showcasing a diverse industrial landscape, a skilled labour force, and a robust infrastructure,” said R Nandini, chairperson, CII SR and MD, Chandra Textiles, at her maiden press conference in Chennai on Monday.

Outlining the key strategy areas for the year 2024-2025, she said, “Under the banner of South India@100, the theme aligned with CII National theme is transformation through competitiveness, growth, sustainability, trust and globalisation.”