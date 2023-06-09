CII on track to transform south by 2047

CHENNAI: In alignment with CII’s national theme, CII Southern Region this year, will focus on key enablers of growth that would propel economic growth of the southern states.

This will also set the tone for transitioning South India@75 to South India@100 with the theme Transformation through Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Trust & Globalisation for the year 2023-24,” said Kamal Bali, the newly elected Chairman of CII Southern Region and President-Managing Director, Volvo Group India in his first interaction with the media today.

Highlighting the theme, Bali said, “We have 9-Tracks of Focus or Theme Enablers. They are People & Culture Rejuvenation, Holistic Sustainability & ESG, Tech Adoption & Digital Transformation, Embracing Energy Transition, Innovation & Start-up Ecosystems, Manufacturing Excellence, Industry 4.0, International Linkages, MSMEs, Membership Engagement and Brand Building & Sectoral Promotion”.

Detailing the action points under the Competitiveness category, he said, “CII will work closely with the State Government in bringing State level policies on Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, as these are very important in realising the economic goals and vision of Southern States.

CII would set up State level Task Force on Digital Transformation to support industries in their digitalization initiatives. This is primarily to make CII member companies be ready for Industry 4.0, said Bali.

CII will be handholding 2000 MSMEs who will be serviced and sensitized on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII Centres of Excellence.

“On the Growth front, CII would give special focus on State Level Industrial Policies and sectoral policies in areas like Start-ups, AI, Exports & Logistics, Food Processing & Clean Energy.