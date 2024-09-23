CII IGBC signs MoU with Credai for green projects

Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Sep 2024 3:21 PM GMT
    CHENNAI: CII IGBC, India’s premier body for green building certification and related services, and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) have re-signed the MoU to collaborate and work together on sustainable development projects that encourages the builders and real estate developers adopt green technologies.

    The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at a ceremony held on 23 September 2024 at Credai’s NATCON 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

    The MoU was signed by C Shekar Reddy, National VC, CII Indian Green Building Council and Boman R Irani, president, Credai. Also present at the signing were Jeff Oatman, chair, Asia Pacific Network, World Green Building Council and head of collaboration and membership, GBC Australia; Shekhar G Patel,president elect, Credai; Himanshu Shah, director, IGBC; and Sundeep Vullikanti, senior counsellor, IGBC.

    DTNEXT Bureau

