CII IGBC signs MoU with Credai for green projects

CHENNAI: CII IGBC, India’s premier body for green building certification and related services, and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) have re-signed the MoU to collaborate and work together on sustainable development projects that encourages the builders and real estate developers adopt green technologies.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at a ceremony held on 23 September 2024 at Credai’s NATCON 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

The MoU was signed by C Shekar Reddy, National VC, CII Indian Green Building Council and Boman R Irani, president, Credai. Also present at the signing were Jeff Oatman, chair, Asia Pacific Network, World Green Building Council and head of collaboration and membership, GBC Australia; Shekhar G Patel,president elect, Credai; Himanshu Shah, director, IGBC; and Sundeep Vullikanti, senior counsellor, IGBC.