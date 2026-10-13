CIEL HR sees H1 net profit swell 19% to Rs 13.7 crore

CHENNAI: CIEL HR Group on Monday announced its financial results for the first half of FY27 (April–September 2026), reporting a net profit surge of 19.3% YoY to Rs 13.7 crore, reflecting sustained business momentum across the company's integrated HR solutions portfolio.
Revenue stood at Rs 1,178 crore, representing over 27% year-on-year growth (>3x the industry growth rate of 8%).
The integrated HR and workforce solutions company also delivered a decisive turnaround in cash generation during the half year. Operating cash flow for H1 FY27 stood at Rs 12.7 crore, compared with an outflow of Rs 0.7 crore in H1 FY26. Free cash flow turned positive at Rs 2.3 crore, against an outflow of Rs 12.6 crore in the same period last year, reflecting improved cash conversion and disciplined capital deployment.
Enterprises continued to invest in workforce transformation, digital HR and AI adoption, driving demand across the company's solutions portfolio.
K Pandiarajan, executive chairperson, CIEL HR Group, said: "H1 has been a standout half for CIEL. We grew profits faster than revenue and turned our cash flows positive, which tells us the business is scaling with discipline. Bringing People Metrics and Courseplay together gives our clients one connected path from understanding their people's capabilities to building them. We expect this, along with our continued focus on productivity, to strengthen our bottom line further in the second half."
Following the unification of People Metrics and Courseplay, CIEL now connects business simulation-based competency assessments with AI-powered learning and development in a single offering. People Metrics identifies employee strengths and competency gaps, while Courseplay translates these insights into targeted learning aligned with individual development needs and organisational goals.