CIEL HR sees H1 net profit swell 19% to Rs 13.7 crore

Enterprises continued to invest in workforce transformation, digital HR and AI adoption, driving demand across the company's solutions portfolio.

K Pandiarajan, executive chairperson, CIEL HR Group, said: "H1 has been a standout half for CIEL. We grew profits faster than revenue and turned our cash flows positive, which tells us the business is scaling with discipline. Bringing People Metrics and Courseplay together gives our clients one connected path from understanding their people's capabilities to building them. We expect this, along with our continued focus on productivity, to strengthen our bottom line further in the second half."

Following the unification of People Metrics and Courseplay, CIEL now connects business simulation-based competency assessments with AI-powered learning and development in a single offering. People Metrics identifies employee strengths and competency gaps, while Courseplay translates these insights into targeted learning aligned with individual development needs and organisational goals.