CIC directs petroleum ministry arm to share historical petrol, ethanol, profit data

The direction was given to share the information with an RTI applicant after the commission found that the cell provided only "partial information."

Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh Sethi also directed PPAC to provide the web link for ethanol blending notifications, transfer the query on ethanol suppliers to the concerned public authority, and invoke the appropriate exemption under the RTI Act, while responding to the request for company-wise petrol supplier information.

The RTI application sought six sets of information relating to India's petrol and ethanol programme, including fuel production and imports, ethanol blending norms, procurement and consumption of ethanol, supplier details and profits from petrol sales.

The commission observed that "the respondent has provided partial information to the appellant" and directed it to furnish a revised response on different queries.

The first query sought year-wise details from 2014-15 onwards of petrol purchased, imported, and produced in India, annual expenditure on petrol, and source-wise break-up.

PPAC replied that import, export, production and state-wise data were available on its website, but company details were "of commercial & confidential nature" and exempt under Sections 8(1)(d) and 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act.

During the hearing, the appellant said he "could not find the sought information in (sic) the website."

The commission directed PPAC to "send soft copy of the sought information, including historical data, as available on the website to the appellant's e-mail ID."

On the second query, the applicant sought year-wise norms, guidelines and official notifications prescribing ethanol blending in petrol.

PPAC replied that the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, governed ethanol blending and was available on the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas website. The respondent also submitted during the hearing that the notifications were maintained by the ministry and available in the public domain.

The commission directed PPAC to "provide the specific website link" for the relevant notifications and orders.

The third query sought year-wise details of ethanol procured and consumed for blending, along with reasons for any difference between procurement and consumption.