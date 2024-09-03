Chouhan: Rs 750-cr fund AgriSure to aid startups

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched a Rs 750-crore fund ‘AgriSure’ to provide financial support to agritech startups even as he underlined the need for increasing public as well as private investments in the farm sector.

The Cabinet on Monday approved seven schemes for the agriculture sector with an outlay of nearly Rs 14,000 crore.

The minister was speaking after launching an integrated Agri Investment Portal named KrishiNivesh and ‘AgriSure’ fund at an event held here. Chouhan also said the government has launched a Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to create various farm-related infrastructure in rural India.