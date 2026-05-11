Cholas, Pandyas, Heirlooms: Meenu Subbiah is reclaiming the soul of Chettinad jewellery

But preserving those skills remains a key concern.“This kind of craftsmanship cannot be trained overnight,” she says. “The precision, speed and aesthetic understanding come from generations of inherited practice. If younger artisans move away from this, the craft itself will slowly disappear.” That concern eventually led to the creation of Pettagam, India’s first private museum dedicated to Chettinad jewellery in Karaikudi. Built like a traditional Chettinad home, the museum documents regional motifs, techniques and jewellery traditions that Meenu believes have remained largely absent from mainstream Indian jewellery narratives.

“There’s so much richness in south Indian jewellery, especially from the Chola and Pandya periods, but globally, the narrative is dominated by north Indian jewellery, particularly Jaipur. I realised that this southern legacy needed to be brought forward. Coming from Chettinad, I grew up seeing a deeply embedded jewellery culture. From birth, every occasion had a specific type of jewellery, each designed with purpose. For example, jewellery for children called pulla nagai was designed without sharp edges, with soft, twisted forms that wouldn’t hurt them, even if they put it in their mouth. Everything had thought, function, and design behind it.”

Her revival effort has also translated into strong business momentum. As per Ganeshan Suppaih, partner, Meenu Subbiah Diamonds, the company has been growing consistently at nearly 18 to 20 per cent year-on-year and is now targeting around 25 per cent annual growth after sharpening the identity of its three brands.

Yet scale, they insist, will not come at the cost of design integrity.“We don’t want to become another mass jewellery brand,” says Ganeshan. “We want to build globally recognised design-led luxury brands from India.”

The strongest demand is increasingly coming from international markets such as the US and Singapore, where customers actively seek culturally rooted jewellery. “International buyers returned to traditional jewellery faster than domestic audiences,” says Meenu. “They are deeply connected to preserving their roots.”