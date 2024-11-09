Cholamandalam Investment’s consolidated net up 27% in Sept qtr

CHENNAI: Murugappa group company Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL), reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,125 crore for quarter ended September 30, 2024 against Rs 888 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a 27 per cent growth.

Consolidated total income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 went up 28 per cent at Rs 8,180 cr against Rs 6,372 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. PAT for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 is Rs 963 cr compared to Rs 762 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a growth of 26 per cent.

Consolidated total income for the half year ended September 30, 2024 is Rs 15,858 cr as against Rs 12,087 cr in the corresponding period previous year, a growth of 31 per cent.

For the half year ended September 30, 2024, it has achieved consolidated PAT of Rs 2,285 cr as against Rs 1,680 cr in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 36 per cent.

CIFCL, in which the company holds about 44.37 stake, disbursed Rs 24,314 cr in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 21,542 cr in Q2 FY24, registering a growth of 13 per cent. PAT for the half year ended September 30, 2024 is Rs 1,905 cr compared to Rs 1,489 cr in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 28 per cent.