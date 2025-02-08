Cholamandalam FH records Rs 1,092.90 cr consolidated Q3 PAT

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (FH) reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,092.90 cr for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter.

The city-based company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 1,027 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. For the April-Dec 2024 period, consolidated profit grew to Rs 3,377.70 cr from Rs 2,706.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the quarter under review surged to Rs 8,592.98 crore from Rs 6,842.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, total income rose to Rs 24,450.56 crore, compared to Rs 18,928.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings holds a 44.35 per cent stake, disbursed Rs 25,806 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2024, as against Rs 22,383 crore in the year-ago period. Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 2,175 cr during the October-Dec 2024 quarter, compared to Rs 1,827 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.