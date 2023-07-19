Chola MS Insurance is now lead insurer for W Bengal

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam MS Insurance has been appointed as the lead insurer for the state of West Bengal by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). This designation aligns with IRDAI’s vision of “Insurance for All by 2047” and aims to enhance insurance awareness and penetration throughout the state.

Chola MS Insurance unveiled its state headquarters in Kolkata, spanning 10,000 sqft owned by the insurer. This will serve as a hub, offering insurance products and services to all the subdivisions of West Bengal.

This was inaugurated by MM Murugappan, chairman, Cholamandalam MS Insurance, and V Suryanarayanan, MD, Cholamandalam MS Insurance and other senior officials.