Chip matters: Is Jensen Huang too powerful to be punished by Nvidia?

“While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” Nvidia’s board said in a statement. “Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”

The company’s independent board members will choose an outside counsel to investigate, and a company spokesperson said Huang would not be part of the selection process.

Huang, 63, will continue to lead Nvidia during the investigation. In a message to Nvidia’s employees Sunday, he apologised. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Huang, who is the largest Nvidia individual shareholder with a 3.56% stake, has led Nvidia to the top of Wall Street and elbowed his way through Washington. He has done it with a flat organisational structure and an executive team of more than 60 direct reports, putting him at the centre of the company’s day-to-day operations.

If the board decides to punish Huang, there is no obvious successor, or even high-profile internal candidate, to run his giant chip company. That was not the case at Apple, when Tim Cook seamlessly took over for Jobs shortly before his death from pancreatic cancer.