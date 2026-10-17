China’s US Treasury holdings slide as India’s climb to $219.7 billion

China’s holdings dropped to $590.7 billion at the end of August from $618 billion in July. A year earlier, in August 2025, China held $699.7 billion, meaning its holdings have shrunk by about $109 billion in 12 months, said Treasury International Capital (TIC) in its latest report.

India’s holdings rose to $219.7 billion in August from $202.6 billion in July, a gain of about $17 billion in a single month. India’s holdings had fallen to a low of $181 billion in April and have climbed steadily since, to $181.3 billion in May, $186.4 billion in June and $202.6 billion in July. They are now back to roughly where they stood a year earlier, when India held $219.4 billion.

The gap between the two Asian economies’ holdings has narrowed to about $371 billion, from about $480 billion a year ago.