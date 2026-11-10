China's trade surplus surpasses USD 1 trillion for 2nd straight year, as exports surge 35 pc

Between January and October, China logged a USD 1.04 trillion trade surplus, even as the trade surplus narrowed last month to USD 105.3 billion from USD 133.5bn in September as imports picked up pace.

That puts China on track for surpassing last year's record USD 1.2 trillion trade surplus.

“We expect Chinese exports to stay strong for the rest of this year, led by electronics and autos,” said Dave Chia, an economist at Moody's Analytics.

Overcapacity in many industries, excess domestic savings and weakened domestic demand are still forcing China to ship its goods abroad as some countries move to protect their own industries, said Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at French bank Natixis.

The situation is not sustainable, she said.

Businesses are feeling the pressure of ferocious competition as China's economy has slowed, said Cinders Zhou, who sells eyewear for a manufacturer in Linhai city in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

“It comes down to product quality, or rather the increasingly the lack of it across the industry, since there's significant homogenization,” said Zhou, whose company makes frames and lenses sold both in and outside China. “That has forced everyone to compete on price,” she said.

Trade curbs by the European Union pose an important risk at a time of heightened US trade barriers and tariffs, Chia said.

Top Chinese officials insist Beijing is not seeking to expand the trade surplus but wants more balanced global trade.