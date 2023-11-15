Begin typing your search...

China's Jan-Oct property sales fell 7.8% y/y, investment down 9.3%

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 23.2% year-on-year, after a 23.4% slump in the first nine months

ByReutersReuters|15 Nov 2023 3:46 AM GMT
Chinas Jan-Oct property sales fell 7.8% y/y, investment down 9.3%
X

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

BEIJING: Property sales by floor area in China fell 7.8% year-on-year in January-October, compared with a 7.5% slide in the first nine months of 2023, suggesting China’s property sector is yet to emerge from its slump.

Property investment in the first 10 months of 2023 fell 9.3% from a year earlier, after dropping 9.1% in January-September, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Wednesday.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 23.2% year-on-year, after a 23.4% slump in the first nine months.

Funds raised by China’s property developers were down 13.8% year-on-year after a 13.5% fall in January-September.

BusinessProperty salesChina’s property sectorNational Bureau of Statisticsnew construction
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X