China’s Evergrande founder Xu pleads guilty to fraud

The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, which has held a public trial since Monday on charges, said Xu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

Xu, also known as Hui Ka Yan, was charged with offences including illegally absorbing public deposits, fraudulent fundraising, and illegally granting loans, the court said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors also accused Evergrande Group and Evergrande Real Estate Group of multiple offences, including fraudulent issuance of securities.

The verdict will be announced at a later date, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.