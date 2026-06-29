China imposes export controls on 40 Japanese entities as tensions with Tokyo rise

Twenty Japanese entities, including multiple divisions of Mitsubishi Corporation, have been placed on a control list, which prohibits Chinese and foreign exporters from selling to them dual-use items made in China, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement. Dual-use items can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Additionally, 20 other entities have been added to a watch list for dual-use items, according to the ministry.

The watch list includes Mitsui E&S which makes engines and other equipment for ships, as well as divisions of Fujitsu and Komatsu corporations.

Chinese companies exporting to these firms will be required to apply for special licenses, submit risk assessment reports on the Japanese companies and written pledges that the dual-use items will not be used for military purposes.

“China's measures are entirely justified, reasonable and lawful. They are aimed at firmly deterring Japan's reckless pursuit of new militarism,'” read the Chinese Commerce Ministry statement.