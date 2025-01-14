Chennai's Pongal traditions: A glimpse into the past and present

CHENNAI: Pongal celebrations in Chennai would begin with the purchase of the mud-based, animal skin-coated 'Bhogi Melam' the day before Bhogi. Traditionally struck with a coconut stick (often a broomstick), the Melam became a source of great excitement for kids. We would eagerly bang it with so much enthusiasm that sometimes we would tear the Melam before the next day even arrived.

On Bhogi morning, children would wake up early to hit the Melam again as the bonfires burned, signalling the start of the festivities. Around the same time, girls would walk through neighbourhoods, singing and playing the traditional "Kummi" dance, with households keeping small amounts of money to give them in return.

Thaipongal, the main day of the festival, was dedicated to worshipping the Sun God. Families would offer freshly made pongal, using locally grown vegetables, along with the sweet pongal (a rice dish) as a gesture of gratitude for a good harvest. Mattu Pongal, the day dedicated to celebrating cows, also involved prayers to ancestors, with offerings such as pidi kozhukattai (rice dumplings) and their favourite foods. In non-vegetarian households, a variety of special dishes would be prepared to mark the occasion. The celebration would peak on Kanum Pongal when bullock carts from surrounding villages would throng the city, going to popular tourist spots in Chennai. This tradition of bullock carts, along with the vibrant Bhogi drums and the joyful Kummi dances performed by children, is gradually fading in the face of modernisation. Today, these customs are mostly visible in commercial spaces like malls, where they are adapted to suit modern sensibilities.

As children, we eagerly looked forward to receiving 'Pongal Innam' — a small token of money — from elders. We would visit our close relatives to collect it, a tradition that has sadly faded with time. Pongal's significance in Chennai dates back centuries. The Chola inscriptions from the 10th century, found in Thiruvotriyur, mention the festival. During British rule, the Madras Presidency became the first region to officially declare a long holiday for Pongal, and to this day, the festival remains a major cultural event in the capital city, albeit now celebrated in malls and beaches, with a modern twist to cater to the changing community.