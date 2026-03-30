Chennai’s KG Builders eyes hospitality foray

“We’ve been around for more than 45 years with over 10,000 customers. While Chennai remains our core, we are now looking beyond. Coimbatore, Madurai and Bengaluru are our key focus markets,” said Haresh Kishor, managing director, KG Builders.

The company is preparing to launch its first project in north Bengaluru, close to the airport, within the current year. In parallel, it is entering hospitality through a mixed-use development in Medavakkam, where it plans an 80 to 90 key hotel tied to a larger office project. “We would be looking to tie up with an operator over the course of this year,” he said in an interaction with DT NEXT.

“The focus initially is pan-south, but we do see ourselves moving towards a national presence over time,” Kishor added, underlining that scale and new geographies will drive the next phase of growth.

Back home, KG Builders is riding a wave of infrastructure-led transformation across Chennai. North Chennai, in particular, is emerging as a high-growth corridor. “There is a Rs 6,000-crore infrastructure push, metro connectivity, and large land parcels becoming available. It is hardly 15 minutes from the city centre now. We are already launching our third project there,” Kishor said, adding that buyer acceptance has significantly improved.