Chennai's Iswarya Fertility Centre raises Rs 350 cr from OrbiMed Asia

The investment marks a significant milestone in Iswarya’s mission to expand the reach of fertility care across India and help address the country’s declining birth rates.

Established in 1986, Iswarya is among the south's largest fertility network with 85+ centres across eight states, serving over 300,000 couples over four decades.

Dr Arun Muthuvel, managing director, Iswarya Fertility Center, said "Our focus over the next phase is clear: deepen our pan-India presence, enter underserved geographies and keep raising the bar on clinical outcomes.”