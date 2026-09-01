Chennai's GRT to scoop 74% stake in Mumbai's TBZ for Rs 1,034 crore

As per the SPA, GRT would acquire the promoter’s stake for an aggregate value of up to Rs 1,033.71 crore, as per an exchange filing.

The consummation of the SPA will be subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. GRT will also be launching an open offer for another ~26% as per applicable SEBI regulations.

On the acquisition of the 162-year-legacy brand TBZ, GR ‘Ananth’ Ananthapadmanabhan, managing director, GRT Jewellers, said "this very well fits into our strategy of spreading our presence across India with TBZ having 37 stores."