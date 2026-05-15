Chennai’s CIEL HR eyes Rs 6,000 cr revenue by 2030

CHENNAI: CIEL HR, India’s leading integrated HR and workforce solutions company, on Thursday announced that it recorded 32 per cent growth in FY26, with revenues nearing Rs 2,000 crore, alongside the launch of ‘CIEL 3.0: Vision 2030’, the company’s strategic roadmap to build an integrated AI-led workforce infrastructure platform for the future of work.
Founded with the ambition of building a Rs 1,000 crore HR enterprise within a decade through a technology-led approach, CIEL HR achieved this milestone in just 9 years. Building on this momentum, the company nearly doubled its revenue to Rs 1,984.6 crore within the next two years (by FY26) and is now entering its next phase of growth with the launch of its strategic roadmap aimed at achieving Rs 6,000 crore in revenue by 2030.
As organisations increasingly shift from fragmented HR models towards integrated workforce ecosystems, CIEL HR is positioning its future growth around AI-led workforce infrastructure, anchored by its PeopleOS framework, talent intelligence platforms and connected people solutions ecosystem.
Its profit after tax (excluding exceptional items) saw 15 per cent jump in FY26 to Rs 16.9 crore from Rs 14.7 core in FY25.
K Pandiarajan, executive chairperson, CIEL HR Group, said, “The journey from Ma Foi to CIEL HR reflects not just business growth, but the evolution of India’s workforce landscape itself. When we started CIEL HR, we believed technology and AI would significantly accelerate the way organisations hire, manage and develop talent.”