Chennai’s CIEL HR eyes Rs 6,000 cr revenue by 2030

Founded with the ambition of building a Rs 1,000 crore HR enterprise within a decade through a technology-led approach, CIEL HR achieved this milestone in just 9 years. Building on this momentum, the company nearly doubled its revenue to Rs 1,984.6 crore within the next two years (by FY26) and is now entering its next phase of growth with the launch of its strategic roadmap aimed at achieving Rs 6,000 crore in revenue by 2030.

As organisations increasingly shift from fragmented HR models towards integrated workforce ecosystems, CIEL HR is positioning its future growth around AI-led workforce infrastructure, anchored by its PeopleOS framework, talent intelligence platforms and connected people solutions ecosystem.