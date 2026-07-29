Chennai's Anicut Capital's new Rs 175 crore fund to back 20 startups

This is the Chennai-based Anicut’s second fund for early-stage investments. This fund is set to focus on pre-e to series A investments across deep-tech, enterprise-tech, consumer and financial services start-ups.

With GASF, Anicut plans to invest in 20+ start-ups with ticket sizes in the range of Rs 5 to 8 crore. The fund is targeting a first close soon, with a target LP mix of institutional investors, HNIs, domestic and foreign family offices.

The fund has started deploying and closed three deals, all being led by Anicut, well distributed across themes and stages and actively building the prospects for deployment.