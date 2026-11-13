Chennai's A2B offloads majority stake for $180 mn to James Murdoch, Uday Shankar-led Bodhi Tree

Vishnu Shankar, from the A2B family, told DT Next that the funding would be utilised to expand the chain’s footprint across India and overseas, besides supporting its modernisation initiatives in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The partnership will focus on strengthening leadership and talent, building digital capabilities, modernising kitchens and manufacturing facilities to global standards, and expanding its range of healthy and nutritious food.

“What began as a sweet shop started by my brother and me 50 years ago is now part of daily life for millions of families,” said KT Srinivasa Raja, co-founder of A2B, in a statement dated November 12.