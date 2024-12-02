Chennai to Penang direct flights to start from Dec 21

CHENNAI: Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) is pleased to announce the launch of IndiGo’s direct flight from Chennai to Penang, with the inaugural flight scheduled for December 21, 2024.

This marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between Penang and India. The new route further cements PCEB’s ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and foster closer ties between the two regions.

Since 2017, PCEB has been dedicated to elevating Penang’s profile in India, beginning with the launch of the Penang Roadshow. This annual event has successfully showcased Penang’s unique blend of culture, business opportunities, and tourism offerings to major cities across India. The upcoming 2025 roadshow will be the eighth edition of this initiative, underscoring PCEB’s long-term commitment to the Indian market and its continuous efforts to promote Penang as an attractive destination for both leisure and business.

With the addition of the Chennai-Penang route, Penang’s network of direct international flights now totals 19. This expanded connectivity includes direct flights from major cities such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, as well as charter connections to Chongqing and Kunming. These routes position Penang as a key travel hub in Southeast Asia, further enhancing its accessibility for travellers and businesses alike.

Ashwin Gunasekeran, CEO, PCEB, said “The introduction of the direct Chennai-Penang flight represents the culmination of years of strategic engagement. Our focus has always been to create lasting connections with Indian businesses and travellers. This new route will simplify travel and open doors for further collaboration, reinforcing the growing bond between Penang and India.”

YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State executive councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy, emphasised the significance of the new route. "This connection bridges two vibrant cultures and opens up avenues for economic and creative growth," he said.